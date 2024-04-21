Three run over by truck in UP

Sonbhadra (UP), Apr 21 (PTI) Three people were killed after being run over by a truck in Musahi Churk village of the district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 9 pm on Saturday night.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area Rahul Pandey said the deceased have been identified as Sunil (25) of village Saini Kala of Etah district, and Rajesh (30) and Jitendra (35) of Mainpuri district.

The three were in the village to attend a marriage ceremony and walking along a road when the truck hit them.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.