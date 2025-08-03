Three rusted artillery shells found in J-K's Samba

Samba/Jammu, Aug 3 (PTI) Three rusted artillery shells were found and subsequently destroyed in a controlled explosion in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police officials said.

Police were informed by locals about the abandoned shells along the banks of Basantar river near village Palth following which a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene, the officials said.

They said the shells were later destroyed in a controlled explosion without causing any damage. PTI COR TAS TAS DV DV