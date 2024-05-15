Three sadhus killed after being hit by a vehicle in Uttar Pradesh's Basti

Basti (UP), May 15 (PTI) Three sadhus were killed on Wednesday after being hit by a pickup vehicle near Raipur village here, police said.

The police identified the victims as Ram Milan Pal (55) of Ayodhya, Achhe Lal (58) of Maharajganj and Ram Bhajan Pal (53) of Maharajganj district.

According to police, the victims were going to Katra Kuti Dham from Makhauda Dham, after completing 'Chaurasi Kosi Parikrama' on foot.

They were hit by a vehicle from behind, killing them on the spot, they said.

A case was registered and the bodies were sent for postmortem. Efforts are being made to arrest the driver, they added. PTI COR ABN HIG HIG