Three school children injured as SUV falls into drain in UP

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 23 (PTI)) Three children were injured when the SUV taking them to school veered off the road and fell in a drain here on Monday, police said.

According to police, the vehicle was carrying 11 students, aged between five and eight, when the accident occurred.

Locals rushed to rescue them when they heard the children crying for help, they said.

The district's Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Bhupendra Narayan Singh said that 11 children were en route a private Basic Education Centre in Garauli village of Aurai.

The vehicle's driver, Rajendra Yadav, was training his assistant when the latter lost control of the vehicle near Nakta Pur village, Singh said.

The vehicle fell about five feet off the road and got stuck in the drain, he said.

Pawan, Ansh and Abhishek suffered minor head injuries and after treatment they were sent home with their guardians. An investigation has been launched by the block education officer, the BSA said.

"A crane was used to pull the Tata Sumo out of the drain and legal action will be taken against the driver," Inspector-in-charge of Aurai police station, Sachidanand Pandey said. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ