Another ragging in Kerala; 3 students held in Kannur for ragging junior

Kannur (Kerala): Three plus two students of a government-aided Higher Secondary School here have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a junior student as part of ragging, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the five students allegedly assaulted a junior for not respecting the seniors and not obeying their 'orders' on February 12.

Kolavallur Police said they had registered a case on charges of assault against five students and three of them have been arrested.

The police later invoked charges under Sections of Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act after the school authorities filed a complaint, a top police officer said.

The 17-year-old boy, a plus one student at the school, who sustained a fracture on his hand is currently under treatment.

The accused were suspended after the school authorities launched an inquiry into the incident.

The issue came to light a day after five students were arrested for the brutal ragging inflicted on a junior student at the Government College of Nursing, Kottayam.