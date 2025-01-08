Three schoolchildren among 4 killed in Jharkhand accident

Ramgarh, Jan 8 (PTI) Three schoolchildren were among four killed after their autorickshaw collided with a truck in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Four students were also injured in the accident and they were admitted to Sadar hospital for treatment, the police said.

The incident took place near Mathuatand village in Gola police station area, 50 km from here, around 8 am, they said.

"Three schoolchildren who were travelling in the auto and its driver were killed in the accident," Ramgarh SP Ajay Kumar told PTI.

Ramgarh sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said the truck carrying potato overturned after hitting the auto.

Deputy Superintendent of Sadar Hospital Dr. Mrityunjay Kumar Singh said, "Four injured students were brought to the hospital, of which one has been referred to RIMS in Ranchi." The deceased were identified as Neeru Kumari (6 years), Ashish Kumar Mahto (6), Anmol Mahto (5), and Sarfaraz Ansari (32), the driver.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of the students.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the death of three children and the van driver due to the collision between a school van and a truck in Gola, Ramgarh. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this difficult time of grief," Soren posted on X.

Soren said better medical facilities are being provided to the injured children.

Parents of some students said, "The children were on their way to school." The private school remained open, despite the government order of closure of schools till January 13 in view of the severe cold situation in the state, they alleged.

Ramgarh deputy commissioner Chandan Kumar said "they would examine how the school was functioning in violation of the government order and take action." Meanwhile, an FIR was lodged against the management of Goodwill Mission School in Gola police station by the block education extension officer (BEEO), the SDPO said.

The BEEO, in the FIR, mentioned that "had the school management followed the government order, the incident would not have happened." Soon after the incident, irate residents blocked the Ramgarh-Bokaro National Highway 23 in protest against the accident for about three hours.