Three schools in Delhi receive bomb threat; security check underway

New Delhi(PTI): At least three schools, including Sardar Patel Vidyalaya and Salwan Public School, in the city received bomb threat emails on Monday morning, prompting multiple security agencies to rush to the premises and carry out thorough checks, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The school administrations alerted fire and police about the matter.

"Teams from the local police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and fire department were immediately dispatched and a security checks is underway," the DFS officer said.

He said so far the fire department received two calls from two schools and students and staff were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure, while security personnel are conducting detailed anti-sabotage inspections of classrooms, corridors and surrounding areas.

So far nothing suspicious has been found.

In a message to parents, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya informed parents that students have been evacuated safely.

According to the message, "This morning the school received a security threat. As a precautionary measure, the police are in school for necessary security measures. All students have been evacuated safely. Once the school is declared safe, classes will resume for junior school students. The exam for senior school students will resume once the school is cleared".