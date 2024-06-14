Three security personnel injured in IED blasts in Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur/Bijapur, Jun 14 (PTI) Three security personnel were injured after improvised explosive devices (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur and Bijapur districts on Friday, police said.

Two personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sustained injuries in an explosion in Narayanpur district, and a jawan of the police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was wounded in Bijapur, they said.

A team of the ITBP's 53rd battalion was out on an area domination operation near Kutul village under the Kohkameta police station area when two personnel came in contact with an IED around 6.30 am, an official said.

The duo sustained superficial splinter injuries in the blast and were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is said to be out of danger, he said.

In Bijapur, the blast occurred in the forest near Bandepara village under Farsegarh police station limits, another official said.

A joint team of DRG, Bastar Fighters and special task force, all units of the state police, and the CRPF's elite CoBRA unit were out on an operation in a national park area, he said.

DRG jawan Lachchhu Kadti came in contact with an IED, triggering a blast that caused splinter injuries to him, the official said.

A search operation is underway in the area, he added. PTI COR TKP NR ARU