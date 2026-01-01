Three Sena candidates, one from BJP elected unopposed from KDMC's ward 24

Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) Three Shiv Sena candidates and one BJP contestant were declared unopposed following the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation polls in Thane district, an official said on Thursday.
He said candidates Ramesh Mhatre, Vishwanath Rane and Vrushali Joshi of the Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party's Jyoti Pawan Patil have been elected unopposed from ward number 24 ahead of polls scheduled on January 15. Both parties are contesting the polls in alliance.
In a statement, the BJP said its three candidates were elected unopposed earlier, while Manda Subhash Patil was elected unopposed from Panel 27A on Thursday.
With this, the total number of candidates elected unopposed in the 122-member KDMC has risen to eight, comprising five from the BJP and three from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. PTI COR BNM