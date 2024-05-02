Three senior IPS officers transferred in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Three senior IPS officers were transferred in Rajasthan on Thursday.

DG, State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) and Cyber Crime, Ravi Prakash Mehrada was transferred to the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) as DG, while ADG ACB Hemant Priyadrshy was shifted to the SCRB and Cyber Crime as ADG.

Sachin Mittal, who was the ADG Recruitment and Promotion Board and Cyber Crime, will now remain the ADG of Recruitment and Promotion Board with Hemant Priyadarshy holding the post of ADG Cyber Crime.

The Department of Personnel of the state government issued the transfer list of the three IPS officers.