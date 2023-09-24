Three sentenced till 'rising of the court', fined Rs 5k each for assaulting Thane traffic cop in 2011

Thane, Sep 24 (PTI) Three persons were sentenced till "rising of the court" for assaulting a traffic police constable 12 years ago in Thane city.

Advertisment

Rising of the court is a term which means the guilty are detained in a courtroom till proceedings of the day conclude after which they are released.

Sessions Judge Rachna Tehra also fined Trilokinath Choubey (53), Anand Choubey (49) and Krishna Kudil (79) Rs 5000 each in her order of September 6, details of which were made available now.

The three had assaulted constable Prabhakar Patil on November 8, 2011 after he stopped their tempo for alleged speeding, said additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre. PTI COR BNM BNM