Three sentenced to 20 years in jail for abducting, raping minor in 2021

Kota (Rajasthan) Jun 6 (PTI) A POCSO court here sent three people to 20 years in jail for abducting, trafficking and raping a 15-year-old girl, officials said on Thursday.

The court further imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 lakh on the convicts Ashok alias Sukka (25), his wife Anita (27) and Ganwar Singh alias Ganwaria (20).

According to police, the incident occurred on July 21, 2021, when Ashok and Anita abducted the victim from a village in Kota while she was playing at her home. They tempted the victim with marriage proposals in future.

When the victim did not return home for a few days, her mother filed a complaint at the Railway Colony police station, Public Prosecutor, POCSO court Vijay Kachawa said.

Both Ashok and Anita had befriended the victim's family and even gave them Rs 5,000 for her father's treatment, Kachawa said.

The couple took the girl to their village in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh where they sold her for Rs 50,000 to Ganwar Singh alias Ganwaria, who raped the girl, he said.

Acting on the victim's mother's complaint, the police traced the accused and arrested them on August 19, 2021, he said.

Based on the victim's statement, the police filed a case against three accused under the charges of abduction, conspiracy and rape of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Kachawa said.

Statements of at least 18 witnesses were recorded during the trial, and 36 documents were produced before the court, he added.