Three sentenced to life imprisonment for relative's murder over land dispute in UP's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), Feb 16 (PTI) A court here has sentenced three members of a family to life in prison and also imposed a fine of Rs 2.07 lakh each for the murder of their relative over a land dispute nearly three years ago, officials said on Sunday.

Assistant District Prosecution Officer Purnendu Ram Tripathi said Santosh Kumar Singh was beaten to death on June 10, 2022 in Bhawanipur village of Paniara area following a dispute over land.

Santosh Singh was the brother of one of the accused, Vijay Kumar Singh, and the uncle of the other two accused, Prithvi Singh and Ajit Singh.

A case was registered against the three under various sections including murder, Purnendu said.

Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court) Phool Chandra Kushwaha on Saturday held Vijay and his sons, Prithvi and Ajit guilty of killing Santosh and sentenced them to life imprisonment, the official said.