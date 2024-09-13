Three sentenced to life imprisonment in 31-year-old murder case in UP

Maharajganj (UP), Sep 13 (PTI) A court here sentenced three people to life imprisonment in a 31 years old murder case, two of the convicts aged 60 years and above, a lawyer said on Friday.

District Prosecution Officer Santosh Kumar Mishra said that Additional Sessions Judge Pawan Kumar Srivastava on Thursday convicted Kishun Yadav (60), Mulchand Yadav (56) and Ram Narayan Yadav (66) and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each.

Judge Srivastava said that if the convicts fail to pay the fine, they will face an additional six months of imprisonment, Mishra said.

According to the prosecution, the trio had killed Sabhapati Chaubey (37) on July 10, 1993, over a longstanding dispute.

The case was originally registered under sections 302/34 (murder and crime committed by multiple people with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Parsamalik police station here, he said.

During the trial, 11 witnesses were examined, Mishra said, adding that he argued for a sentence that would serve as a "deterrent" to potential offenders.

All three convicts were present in the court for the verdict and were subsequently taken into custody to begin serving their terms, he added.