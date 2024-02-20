Three sentenced to life in prison for minor girl's rape in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A special court in this Uttar Pradesh district has sentenced three men to life in prison in the rape case of a 16-year-old Dalit girl.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 75,000 on each.

Special Judge (POCSO) Ram Dayal on Monday awarded the life sentence to Deepak (32), Hariom (34) and Rajkumar (35) after convicting them in the case.

Government counsel Subhav Kumar Mishra said the case was registered in 2014 in the district's Fatehganj area.

An FIR was registered under provisions of the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act and the Indian Penal Code (rape charges) on the basis of the girl's father's complaint.

He had alleged that Deepak, Hariom and Rajkumar lured his daughter and took her to Delhi where they raped her.

The police had recovered the girl after three months. PTI COR ABN ABN SZM