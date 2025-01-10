Three sentenced to one year in jail for encroaching 32 acres land in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Karnataka Land Grabbing Prohibition Special Court has sentenced three persons to one year imprisonment for encroaching on government lake land, said Karnataka Police.

The accused had constructed toilets and houses on the encroached premises, a release issued on January 9 said.

The police had filed a charge sheet against Krishnappa, Nanjappa, Ramaiah, M Venkatesh, H M Subbanna, Lakshmidevi and Pillappa for illegally encroaching on 32 acres 13 gunte government lake land of survey no 159 in Hebbagodi village, Anekal taluk, Bangalore city district and constructed toilets and residential houses.

A case was registered against them at BMTF Police Station and an investigation was conducted at BMTF Police Station.

The special court on December 13, 2024 found M Venkatesh, H M Subbanna and Lakshmi Devi guilty of encroaching and sentenced them to one year imprisonment. PTI JR KH