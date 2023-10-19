Three seriously injured in mine collapse in Bengal

Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) At least three people, including a coal mine official, were gravely injured after a portion of a mine of the Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district collapsed on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place at Andal and the trio are undergoing treatment at a local hospital, a senior police officer said.

"The incident of land subsidence took place at ECL's North Jambad Colliery at Andal and three people were critically injured. They are being treated at a local hospital," the police officer told PTI over the phone.

The three injured people were identified as supervisor Saddam Mohanti and workers Manoj Kumar Bhuniya and Asusthoh Maji.

Incidentally, at least three people were killed after the mine in which they illegally entered caved in at Raniganj in the same district. PTI SCH ACD