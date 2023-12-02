Three sharpshooters linked with Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested: Police

Gurugram, Dec 2 (PTI) Three sharpshooters associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang have been arrested here, police said on Saturday.

Two of the accused were arrested from Shivaji Nagar while the third accused was held in Sector 37 on Friday. Two country-made pistols, four cartridges and two magazines were recovered from their possession, they said, adding three FIRs have been lodged against them under the Arms Act.

The crime unit team led by inspector Anand Kumar arrested Sandeep alias Sumit, a resident of Bhandor village in district Rewari, on the highway between Hero Honda Chowk and Rajiv Chowk.

"While checking, four cartridges and two magazines were recovered from his possession. The accused was earlier jailed under the Arms Act and in cases of robbery, fighting, kidnapping and dacoity," an official said.

The second accused, identified as Bhavani Singh alias Roni, was arrested from Rajnagar area.

A country-made pistol was seized from his possession. He has also been jailed several times in the past in cases of kidnapping, attempted murder, Arms Act and fighting, the police said.

The crime branch team arrested the third accused Rahul, a resident of Kothal Khurd village in district Mahendragarh, near Beriwala Bagh The police team also recovered an illegal pistol from him. The accused has also been in jail in cases of robbery, kidnapping, fighting and under the Arms Act, said a police officer.

“We are questioning the accused after taking them on remand. These accused were close to accused Vikas alias Vicky who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh and was arrested four days ago.

"Based on the information received during his interrogation, the three accused have now been arrested”, Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya said. PTI CORR RT RT