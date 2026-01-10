Three shooters of Himanshu Bhau gang held over revenge murder bid in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested three alleged shooters of the Himanshu Bhau gang for attempting to kill a man in northwest Delhi's Bawana area to avenge an earlier murder, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Punit alias Ankit (23) and Aniket (21), residents of Jhajjar in Haryana, and Mohit (24), a resident of Sultanpur Dabas in northwest Delhi.

Police said one pistol and three live cartridges were recovered from each of the accused, while a stolen motorcycle was also seized from Mohit.

The trio was allegedly working at the behest of Vicky alias Haddal, a key operator of the Himanshu Bhau gang and currently based abroad.

Police said the accused were involved in an attempt-to-murder incident on December 8, 2025, in which Yamin alias Chandu, a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, was targeted due to a long-standing personal enmity. The attack was allegedly ordered to avenge the murder of Vicky's uncle Dharambir, who had earlier been killed by Yamin's nephew.

"As per the investigation, the accused conducted a recce of the area a day before the incident. On December 8, while the complainant was on his way towards Sultanpur Dabas, the accused deliberately rammed their motorcycle into his scooty near a community centre, causing him to fall, and fired gunshots at him. However, the victim managed to escape," the senior officer said.

Following the incident, a case under charges of attempted murder and provisions of the Arms Act was registered at Bawana police station.

Police said on January 3, specific intelligence was received about the movement of the shooters in Rohini area with illegal arms. Acting on the tip-off, a raid was conducted and the three accused were apprehended.

During interrogation, it emerged that Punit, a Class 10 dropout, and Aniket had joined the gang on the directions of Naseeb, an associate based abroad.

Mohit, who had studied up to Class 11 and worked as a driver in Delhi, allegedly provided logistical support and later fled the city on instructions from gang handlers after the failed attack, police said.

Further investigation is underway to trace other associates of the gang and to establish their involvement in additional criminal cases.