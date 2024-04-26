Three shops gutted in fire in Thane district; none hurt

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) Three shops were gutted in a fire in Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday morning, and no one was hurt in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted in one of the shops in the Shil-Phata locality in Mumbra around 8 am and spread to two other establishments, the official said.

Local firefighters and disaster management personnel were pressed into service, and the fire was doused in an hour, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

While no one was injured in the incident, three shops were gutted, he said, adding that the cause for the blaze is yet to be ascertained. PTI COR ARU