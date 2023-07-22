Three shot dead in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, two others injured

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Three persons were shot dead and two others injured by four unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday night in the Town Thana area, when the assailants gunned down property dealer Ashutosh Kumar Shahi (45) and his security guards Nizamuddin and Rahul, a senior officer said.

Injured have been identified as Sayeed Kasim, an advocate, and one Omnath, he said.

The exact cause of the incident has not been ascertained so far, but prima facie, it appears to be a case of land dispute, Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

“The incident took place when the property dealer and his security guards had gathered at the house of Kasim in the Town Thana area last night. Suddenly, four unidentified people came there. Two of them entered the house and started firing on Shahi and others," the SSP said.

While Shahi and Nizamuddin died on the spot, Rahul succumbed to his injuries at a government hospital, the police officer said, adding that two others, who sustained bullet injuries, are undergoing treatment and their conditions are stated to be stable.

The police have registered a case, and an investigation is going on, the SSP said.

"A search has also been launched to nab the accused," he added.