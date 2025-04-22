Three showrooms burnt as fire breaks out in Jaipur mall

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Three showrooms were burnt in a fire that broke out on the third floor of a mall on Tonk Road in Jaipur on Tuesday.

There were no casualties reported.

Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation's fire officer Devang Yadav said short circuit in air conditioner at a showroom on the third floor of the mall caused a fire, which engulfed two nearby showrooms as well.

He said five fire brigades were deployed to control the fire.

All three showrooms were burnt and the loss is being assessed, Yadav said. PTI SDA RUK RUK