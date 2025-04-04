Three siblings drown in pond in MP's Sidhi district

Sidhi (MP), Apr 4 (PTI) Three siblings drowned in a pond near Khajuria village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Friday, a police official said.

The children, including two girls, had gone to the forest to collect Mahua along with their parents and had entered the pond for a bath at around 2pm on the way back, he said.

The bodies of Dau Prajapati (12), Rakhi Prajapati (9) and Chotu Prajapati (6) have been fished out and a case has been registered, Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said.

The post mortem will be conducted on Saturday, he added. PTI COR MAS BNM