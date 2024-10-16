Three siblings go missing in Thane district

Thane, Oct 16 (PTI) Two sisters, aged 17 and 15, and their 10-year-old brother have gone missing from their village in Maharashtra’s Thane district, prompting a police search, an official said on Wednesday.

The three siblings from Bhadvad village near Bhiwandi went to school on Monday but did not return home. Their family approached the police after failing to trace the minors, he said.

The Bhiwandi police on Wednesday registered a case of kidnapping under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a probe, he added. PTI COR NR