Three siblings killed, four relatives injured in mob attack over land dispute in MP's Tikamgarh

Tikamgarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Three brothers, all farmers, were killed and four others, including two women and a 10-year-old girl, were seriously injured on Sunday in a mob attack over a land dispute in Tikamgarh district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said.

The incident took place in Ramanagar, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Abhishek Gautam told PTI.

Brothers Chaturbhuj (35), Parmalal (37) and Balram (44), residents of Simra Khurd village in Bamhorikala police station area, died on the spot after being attacked by a group of 8-10 persons with sticks and sharp weapons, he said.

"The clash was the fallout of a dispute over ownership of agricultural land under Jatara police station limits. Chaturbhuj's wife Rekha Lodhi (34) and their 17-year-old son Karan Lodhi, as well as Parmalal's wife Chunnibai (40) and her 10-year-old daughter Sneha, sustained injuries when they intervened," the SDOP said.

The injured persons are in a serious condition and have been shifted from Jatara community health centre to the district hospital, he added.

A case was registered against seven persons, including two women, under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and efforts are on to arrest them, Gautam informed. PTI COR LAL BNM