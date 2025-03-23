Three siblings killed in motorcycle accident in MP's Shivpuri

Shivpuri: Three persons were killed on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a mini loading autorickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, a police official said.

The incident took place on Mahuar bridge in the afternoon, Karera police station in charge Vinod Chhawai said.

"The autorickshaw was on the wrong side of the road and hit the motorcycle, killing Ankit Rai (28), Satyam Rai on the spot. Their sister Vaishnavi (18) was rushed to a nearby hospital and then to a facility in Gwalior but she succumbed to injuries on the way," he said.

The three were residents of Veera village and were going to Ballampur in Jhansi in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, the official added.