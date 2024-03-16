Three silver idols stolen from temple in Thane

Thane, Mar 16 (PTI) An unidentified woman allegedly stole three silver idols valued at Rs 40,000 from a temple in Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 1 pm on Thursday at the Shiva temple in Bhoirwadi of Khambalpada, they said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the temple caretaker, the police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 379 (theft) against the unidentified woman, an official of Tilak Nagar police station in Dombivli east said.

The collective weight of the stolen idols is 450 grams, he said, adding that efforts to nab the accused are on. PTI COR NP