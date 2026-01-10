Three SIM-less phones recovered from inmate at Jammu's Kot Bhalwal jail

Jammu, Jan 10 (PTI) Three Mobile phones without SIM cards were recovered from an inmate lodged in the high-security central jail here on Saturday, officials said.

The recovery of cellphones from the luggage of Rohit Kumar alias 'Makhan', a resident of R S Pura, who was arrested last year on the charges of drug peddling, was made from Kot Bhalwal jail, the officials said.

They said Kumar was on remand to the Gandhi Nagar police station in connection with the case.

During questioning, he revealed the presence of the mobile phones and accordingly, a joint operation by police, jail staff and CISF personnel was conducted, leading to the recovery, the officials said.

One of the phones was found damaged, the officials said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI TAS APL APL