Three slain women Naxalites carried reward of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, says Chhattisgarh police

Raipur, Aug 30 (PTI) The three women Naxalites killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district have been identified, and they were collectively carrying a reward of Rs 18 lakh on their heads, police said on Friday.

The operation which took place on Thursday was a severe blow to the Maoists as it was executed despite the challenging terrain and weather conditions during the monsoon, said Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P.

The encounter took place along the Narayanpur-Kanker inter-district border. It was the culmination of a three-day operation involving District Reserve Guards (DRG) of police from Narayanpur and Kondagaon, a Special Task Force and personnel from the 135th battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), the senior official said.

Of the three slain Naxalites, Lakshmi was a member of the Maoists' PLGA military company no 5 operating in north Bastar. A resident of Malkangiri district in neighbouring Odisha, she was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on her head, the IG said.

The other two, Savita and Shanta, were Partapur area committee members in the same division and residents of Chhattisgarh. They carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads, Sundarraj added.

A .303 rifle, two .315 rifles, a Barrel Grenade Launcher, a muzzle-loading gun, explosives and items of daily use were recovered from the spot, he said.

"Blood stains at the spot suggest several other Naxalites were either killed or injured in the action," Sundarraj claimed.

"For nearly 40 years, Maad (Abhujmaad) has been plagued by Naxalite violence and fear. But the local residents and villagers are now envisioning a Maad free from violence, fear and Naxalism. Successful anti-Naxal operations have accelerated development and empowered tribal and rural communities to express their thoughts. A Naxal-free Maad is now within reach. The dream of a Naxal-free Bastar is becoming a reality," he added.

The `Maad Bachao Abhiyan' has been ongoing for the past six months with the aim of eradicating Naxalism from the region, the official said.

Despite heavy rains, security forces successfully carried out the three-day operation, crossing swollen rivers and streams, he said.

As many as 143 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters in Bastar division so far this year, the IG said. The division comprises the districts of Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma.

Besides, 596 Naxalites were arrested and 599 surrendered before police in the division during this period, the senior official added.