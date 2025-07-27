Three smugglers from Bihar arrested in Assam: Police

Guwahati, Jul 27 (PTI) An inter-state gang of smugglers has been busted by the Assam Police and three people hailing from Bihar were arrested in Guwahati, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Basistha Police Station intercepted a car in the Balughat area in the city and arrested the three.

"3 habitual smugglers from Bihar — Raj Kumar Yadav (43), Ajoy Kumar (41), both from Samastipur & Ram Gyan Ram (30) from Gaya — were arrested," Guwahati Police said in a post on X.

The police seized 166 packets of Turkiye-made Benson & Hedges Blue Gold cigarettes, Rs 1,20,300 in cash and some mobile phones from their possession, it said.

"Legal action initiated. Further probe is on," the police added.