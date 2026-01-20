Three smugglers held with over 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor in Nuh

Gurugram, Jan 20 (PTI) Nuh Police seized more than 1,000 cartons of illicit liquor that were being sneaked into Bihar in a truck, from Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway on Tuesday night, officials said.

Three people, including the truck driver, were arrested. They have been identified as Babulal (driver), Mandeep and Kuldeep, they said.

The accused hid the liquor under sacks of wood shavings in the truck, they added.

According to officials, a CIA team in Tauru received a tip-off that a vehicle loaded with illicit liquor would be going to Bihar via KMP Expressway on Tuesday night.

Following this, a police team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar put up a barricade near the Dhulawat bridge. When the truck arrived near the barricade, the driver tried to escape but was caught.

"A total of 1,001 cartons of English liquor worth around Rs 50 lakh, hidden under sacks of wood shavings, were seized. We are questioning the accused to get information about others involved," said Abhimanyu Lohan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Tauru.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to nab the other accused, police said.

The truck involved in smuggling and vehicles of two of the accused have been seized, they added.