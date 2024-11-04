Three staffers held for Rs 31 lakh robbery at credit society in Jalna

Jalna, Nov 4 (PTI) Three employees were arrested for allegedly stealing cash and gold cumulatively valued at more than Rs 31 lakh from a cooperative credit society in Maharashtra's Jalna city, a police official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The theft of Rs 11.56 lakh cash and gold worth Rs 19.76 lakh at Aditya Urban Cooperative Credit Society in Old Monda area took place on October 31 and was discovered on Sunday, the official said.

"Our probe zeroed in on the cooperative society's cashier Govardhan Savade (22), clerk Laxman Dongre (26) and peon Jagdish Lolewar (21). The accused have confessed to carrying out the crime to pay off loans obtained by mortgaging fake gold," the Sadar Bazar police station official said.

"They broke the bank's shutter and opened the locker using firecrackers. They also destroyed the fake gold. Further probe into the incident is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM