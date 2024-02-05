Three staffers of power distribution company caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe in Jalna

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Three employees of a power distribution company were caught taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man to regularise electricity supply in Maharashtra's Jalna city on Monday, an official said.

Advertisment

Based on a complaint, the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) caught a junior engineer and two linemen while allegedly accepting the bribe amount, the official said.

The complainant, who owns a beer bar, was allegedly stealing electricity, and the accused had demanded Rs 50,000 from him to regularise the supply, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the official said. PTI AW ARU