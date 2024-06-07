Three students drown in river while fishing in Kerala's Kannur

Kannur (Kerala), Jun 7 (PTI) In a tragic incident, three students drowned in a river near Pavannur Motta in this north Kerala district on Friday while fishing.

The incident occurred in the evening when the three along with another friend were standing on the river bank trying to catch fish, police said.

Suddenly, the ground they were standing on collapsed into the river and Abhinav (16), Jobin Jith (15) and Nived (18) drowned. All three were related to each other.

Their friend Akash managed to swim to safety, police said.

The bodies have been moved to the Kannur government medical college at Pariyaram, it said. PTI COR HMP HMP SS