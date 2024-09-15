Three students drown in TN's Tirunelveli

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) Sep 15 (PTI) Three students of a diocesan run school situated in the outskirts of Palayamkottai drowned in a newly inaugurated flood carrier channel here on Sunday, police said.

The victims drowned in the Tamiraparani-Karumaeniyar-Nambiyar river linking project under the Munneerpallam police station limits.

The three, who came here to attend the house warming ceremony of their relative went to the nearby channel to take bath and drowned.

On receiving the information, Fire and Rescue services personnel fished out the bodies of the three students.

Munneerpallam police registered a case and are investigating. PTI CORR SA