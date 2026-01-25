Three students drown in water storage sump in T''gana

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Three students, including two girls drowned in a water storage sump in an agricultural land in Nagarkurnool district of Telangana on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in Mucharlapalli village of Urkonda mandal when a group of children went to the water storage sump to play and swim, where three of them accidentally drowned while a 12-year-old girl was rescued.

The deceased are two girl students--aged 14 and 17--studying class 8 and Intermediate respectively and a 12 year-old boy studying sixth class, police said.

The bodies were shifted to Kalwakurthy for post-mortem, police added. PTI VVK VVK SA