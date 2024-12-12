Three students feared dead in road accident in Kerala''s Palakkad

Palakkad, (Kerala), Dec 12 (PTI) Three school students are feared dead, and several others were injured after a truck mowed them down at Kalladikode in this North Kerala district on Thursday evening, police said.

As per preliminary information, the victims were students of a Higher Secondary School near the accident spot, they said. The accident occurred when a lorry transporting cement lost control, ran over the students who were returning home after school hours, and subsequently overturned.

More details are awaited, police added.

The injured students were soon rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. PTI ARM ARM ADB