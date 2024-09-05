Three students grievously injured in Karnataka road accident

Raichur (Karnataka), Sep 5 (PTI) Three school students sustained grievous injuries while several other children were hurt when the vehicle in which they were travelling collided head-on with a government bus at Kapagal in Raichur district on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the bus was carrying students of Loyola School when the accident occurred.

"Three children have sustained severe injuries in their legs and are being treated in a nearby hospital," a police officer told PTI. PTI GMS SS