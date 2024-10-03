Three students injured after fire at a Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota( Rajasthan) Oct. 3 (PTI) Three students were injured after a fire broke at a Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi district, allegedly caused by sparks from neem leaves brunt as a mosquito repellent, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in Talawas village of Dei area, when the 14 boys burned dry neem leaves as a mosquito repellent in a corner of the hall, where they were sleeping on foam mattresses, they said.

Later at night, air from the fan and cooler spiralled sparks from the ash onto the foam mattresses, causing the fire, Dei Station House Officer Babulal said.

Ritesh Sharma (13), Shivshankar Sharma (13) and Abhijeet Sharma (12) sustained 60 per cent burn injuries, Babulal said.

Gurukul teacher Suresh Sharma said that he had taken a class of 14 children until 10:30 pm on Wednesday night.

After classes, 10 boys slept in the large hall with a fan and a cooler running and 4 slept outside, he said.

He said that upon hearing the boys scream, he rushed and immediately rescued them from the fire. However, three were already injured by then, he added.