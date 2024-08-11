Three students injured as car hits them in Thane district

Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) Three school students were injured after a car driven by a 22-year-old man knocked them down in Maharashtra’s Thane district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday morning when Nikhil Tapeshwar Sharma (15) and his friends Dipesh Jitendra Sharma and Prince Ramesh Sharma, both aged 12, were walking to their school in the Kalyan area.

Accused Tanmay Anil Rane, who was driving a car, lost control over the wheel and the vehicle hit the three boys, injuring them, an official said.

Rane then rushed the injured students to a hospital. The boys were discharged after treatment, he said.

Police have registered a case against Rane under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act, he added. PTI COR NR