Three students of govt school in Kerala's Malappuram attacked by classmates, hospitalised

Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 21 (PTI) Three class 10 students of a government higher secondary school in Kerala's Perinthalmanna sustained serious injuries after being assaulted by three of their classmates on Friday afternoon, police said.

The injured students, who belong to the school's English-medium section, have been admitted to two different hospitals. Their condition is now stable, added an official at the Perinthalmanna police station.

Two of the students suffered head injuries, while the third sustained injuries to his arms and other parts of his body, police said, adding they were attacked with sharp objects.

The attackers are from the school's Malayalam-medium section. Two of them are currently at the police station with their parents, while the third is absconding, they said.

The absconding student had been previously suspended from the school for violent behaviour and had come to attend the ongoing exams.

"He has been warned multiple times by both the police and the school, but he has not changed his ways," police said.