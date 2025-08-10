Three students of Shimla boarding school missing, searches underway

Shimla: Three class 6 students of a prestigious boys' boarding school in Shimla have gone missing, police said on Sunday.

Police said they have registered a case in the matter and are investigating all angles.

The students are given days out on weekends. The boys left the school at 12.09 pm on Saturday and did not return by 5 pm, prompting school authorities to immediately inform police and the principal registered a complaint.

Witnesses confirmed that they were seen at different locations on Mall Road, Shimla, on Saturday.

Parents of the missing children have been informed and a search for the students of the private school is underway, police said.

Cops are looking at places they could have gone to, vehicles they may have used to move and are scanning CCTV footage. There is a vigil at the entry and exit points of Shimla, they said.

A case under Section 137B of BNS (kidnapping minors) has been registered at the New Shimla police station on Saturday.