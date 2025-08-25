Three suffer burns in crematorium fire accident in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Aug 25 (PTI) At least three people were injured on Monday after a fire broke out during a funeral at a gas-fired crematorium in Ranni in this south Kerala district, police said.

The accident happened when the body of an elderly woman, who had died of age-related illness, was brought to the crematorium at Jandaikkal in Ranni Pazhavangadi panchayat.

As part of the final rituals, camphor was lit near the body.

Gas had reportedly leaked from the cremation unit and caught fire, sparking flames that spread to people standing nearby.

The man performing the ritual sustained burns, while two others who were close to the pyre also suffered injuries, police said.

Relatives alleged that crematorium staff on duty were intoxicated and demanded a full investigation and action against those responsible.

The panchayat governing body expressed regret over the accident, saying the crematorium had been operating without accident since 2023.

It said the two staff members employed there had undergone training, and promised an inquiry as well as disciplinary steps if lapses were found.

Local officials, including the panchayat vice-president, visited the injured at their homes and said their condition was not life-threatening. PTI COR TGB KH