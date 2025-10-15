Three suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters killed in clash with locals in Tripura

Agartala, Oct 15 (PTI) Three suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters were killed and two Tripura residents sustained injuries in a clash between the two sides in a border village in Khowai district on Wednesday, police said.

The villagers noticed a group of suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters moving around Padmabill area, close to the India-Bangladesh border, around 11.30 am.

"On being challenged, they attacked the villagers with lethal weapons and two locals were seriously injured. As the news spread, a large group of villagers chased the cattle lifters, caught and assaulted them while others managed to flee," Officer in Charge of Champahower police station, Dilip Debbarma, told PTI.

A police team reached the spot and recovered three bodies lying in a pool of blood, he said, adding that the two injured villagers were admitted to a nearby hospital.

"The bodies were shifted to Khowai hospital for post-mortem examination. The situation is under control. Senior officials visited the spot. An investigation is underway," he stated. PTI PS NN