Three suspected cattle smugglers arrested after police encounter in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Three suspected cattle smugglers were arrested following an encounter with police in eastern Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, officials said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Mishra said the joint team intercepted a container truck in Pattharwa area carrying 26 bovines allegedly being transported illegally for slaughter to Bihar.

When signalled to stop, those inside opened fire at the police, prompting retaliatory firing.

Three accused -- Jabbar of Agra, Faizan and Naim of Rampur -- were injured and later admitted to hospital under custody. Police also seized the truck, three country-made pistols with cartridges, sharp-edged weapons, cash, and mobile phones, he said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted to being part of an organised gang involved in transporting cattle across districts for slaughter, Mishra said.