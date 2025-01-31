Three suspected overground detained under Public Safety Act in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Jan 31 (PTI) Three suspected overground workers were detained under the stringent Public Safety Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, police said.

Md Rafiq of Ghar Malti, Ravinder Kumar alias Shanu of Dadwara, and Amrik Chand alias Amrku of Dharamkot are hardcore criminals and overground workers involved in various illegal activities during the past few years and named in various cases registered at Billawar police station, a police spokesperson said.

He said the trio was detained under the Public Safety Act on the orders of the district magistrate after police prepared their dossiers for detention to curtail their illegal activities.

Accordingly, the warrants for their detention were executed and they have been lodged in separate district jails in Jammu, Rajouri and Udhampur, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM