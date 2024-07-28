Three suspected wildlife smugglers arrested with elephant tusks in Haridwar

Dehradun, Jul 28 (PTI ) The Uttarakhand Special Task Force (STF) arrested three members of an interstate gang of wildlife smugglers and recovered two elephant tusks from their possession.

STF Senior Superintendent of Police Ayush Aggarwal said here on Sunday that these suspected smugglers were arrested in a joint operation with Terai Central Forest Division Rudrapur and Shyampur Police in ​​​​Haridwar district.

He said that the arrested have been identified as Gautam Singh and Chandan Singh, residents of Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, and Jitendra Saini from Shyampur in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Aggarwal said that the tusks recovered from the suspected smugglers weighed seven kilograms each.

He said that earlier, Gautam Singh had been arrested on a murder charge and Jitendra Saini under the Forest Act.

The STF chief said that the accused were being questioned and efforts were being made to find out when and in which forest they hunted the elephant. PTI DPT RT RT