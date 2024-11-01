Three sustain injuries on way to temple in Karnataka

Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), Nov 1 (PTI) Three people sustained minor injuries as they fell down due to the slippery route because of rain when they were on the way to Deviramma hill temple here, a police officer said on Friday.

All three of them sustained minor injuries and were discharged after first aid, Vikram Amathe, Superintendent of Police (Chikkamagaluru) told PTI.

According to him, a large number of people climbed up the hill shrine to have darshan of the Goddess.

"Because of rain, the route has become slippery. Only three people were injured as they slipped while climbing," Amathe said.

The injured were immediately shifted via ambulance and given necessary first-aid, he said.

Also, two women had fallen unconscious because of fasting on October 30, he clarified.

According to him, the 24-hour darshan started on October 30 and went on till early morning of October 31.

In view of the crowd, adequate security arrangements were made along the route, police said. PTI AMP KH