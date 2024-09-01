Three teachers booked for cheating colleague by obtaining loans fraudulently

Thane, Sep 1 (PTI) Three women teachers have been booked for allegedly cheating a colleague in Thane, a police official said on Sunday.

The Bhiwandi Town police station official said one of the accused convinced the victim to take a loan of Rs 10 lakh from a nationalised bank and give it to her. The incident took place in July 2020.

"The accused repaid Rs 3 lakh but on the pretext of paying back the remaining amount took the victim's Aadhaar and PAN cards and used them to take another loan from a cooperative bank. She took a loan of Rs 15 lakh on the victim's name. The other two accused in the case acted as witnesses," he said.

The three have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections for cheating, forgery and other offences but are yet to be arrested, he added. PTI COR BNM