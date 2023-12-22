Three teachers, driver killed as car runs into tractor

Latur (Maha), Dec 22 (PTI) Four persons including three teachers were killed on the spot after their speeding car rammed into a tractor near Ausa in Latur district on early Friday morning, police said.

The deceased were travelling from Shivali to Ausa on the Tuljapur-Ausa highway after having dinner, said an official.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the car's front portion broke off and was thrown 30 feet away, he said.

The deceased were identified as Sanjay Randive (41), resident of Vilegaon in Deoni tehsil and headmaster of Kharosa Kendriya School in Ausa tehsil; Jayprakash Birajdar (45), resident of Kharosa; Mahebub Pathan (45), resident of Killari, and car driver Rajesab Bagwan (34).

Police, health workers and local people managed to remove the mangled bodies from the car around 4:30 am with the help of a crane. PTI COR KRK